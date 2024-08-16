sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ National Film Awards | Bangladesh Crisis | Middle East Tensions | US Elections | Kolkata Doctor Murder |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • Bangladeshi Protesters Attack Supporters of Former PM Hasina on Bangabandhu's Death Anniversary

Published 10:24 IST, August 16th 2024

Bangladeshi Protesters Attack Supporters of Former PM Hasina on Bangabandhu's Death Anniversary

Protesters assaulted supporters of the ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and prevented them from reaching the previous house of her father

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Bangladesh Crisis
Protesters assaulted supporters of the ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and prevented them from reaching the previous house of her father | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

10:24 IST, August 16th 2024