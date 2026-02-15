Tarique Rahman Set To Take Oath As Bangladesh's Prime Minister On February 17

Dhaka: Bangladesh's Tarique Rahman is set to take the oath as the nation's Prime Minister on February 17, following a thumping victory for his Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in the 13th parliamentary elections. The ceremony, scheduled to take place at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhavan, will be attended by dignitaries from across South Asia. According to reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also been invited to the ceremony, who earlier extended his congratulations to Tarique Rahman.

The BNP's sweeping victory, which secured 209 of 297 seats, witnessed a big change in Bangladesh's politics, ending the 15-year rule of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League. The election, which saw a voter turnout of 59.44%, was deemed credible by international observers, including the European Union (EU).

Notably, Tarique Rahman, who returned to Bangladesh in December after 17 years in self-exile, has been credited with revitalising the BNP and steering it towards a historic win. His victory speech, delivered amidst widespread jubilation, stressed his push for democratic values, economic development, and regional cooperation.

The political analysts in Bangladesh, however, feel that Rahman, who is the son of former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia, will face tough challenges ahead, including the country's economic woes, youth unemployment, and strained relations with India.

Advertisement

The oath-taking ceremony, expected to be a grand affair, will set the tone for Rahman's tenure as Prime Minister. He is set to implement his vision for Bangladesh, with his party's strong majority, which included recalibrating foreign relations, promoting economic diversification, and strengthening democratic institutions.

Tarique Rahman's Journey To Power

Tarique Rahman's journey to the pinnacle of Bangladeshi politics has been nothing short of historic. Born on November 20, 1965, in Dhaka, Rahman entered the world of politics at a young age, following the assassination of his father, Ziaur Rahman, in 1981. He went on to study international relations at the University of Dhaka, but his true education came from his involvement in the BNP, which was founded by his father.

Advertisement

In a short span of time, Rahman rose to prominence, and he soon became a key figure in the BNP, serving as its senior vice-chairman and acting chairman. His exile in London, which began in 2008, did little to diminish his influence, as he continued to shape the party's agenda and strategy from afar.

Rahman's Vision For Bangladesh

In his victory speech, Rahman outlined his vision for Bangladesh, asserting the need for economic development, democratic reforms, and regional cooperation. He pledged to introduce a ‘family card’ scheme, providing monthly cash handouts to low-income households, and to expand agricultural subsidies.

Rahman's vision for Bangladesh is centered around the principles of democracy, secularism, and nationalism. He has promised to strengthen the judiciary, curb executive power, and promote economic diversification, with a focus on industries such as toys and leather goods.

His resounding victory has been globally welcomed, with leaders from across the region extending their congratulations. PM Modi was among the first to congratulate Rahman, reaffirming India's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties. “Delighted to speak with Mr. Tarique Rahman. I congratulated him on the remarkable victory in the Bangladesh elections. I conveyed my best wishes and support in his endeavour to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh. As two close neighbours with deep-rooted historical and cultural ties, I reaffirmed India’s continued commitment to the peace, progress, and prosperity of both our peoples,” PM Modi said, in his post on X.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim also congratulated Rahman, describing the outcome as a "triumph of democracy". Other regional leaders, including Pakistan and Sri Lanka, have also extended their congratulations.

What Are The Challenges Ahead

Despite the optimism surrounding Rahman's victory, Bangladesh faces major challenges, including a struggling economy, high youth unemployment, and strained relations with India. The country's economic woes are worsened by a weakening currency and a lack of foreign investment.