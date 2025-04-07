Barron Trump Looks Like Justin Trudeau? Internet’s Latest Bizarre Conspiracy Theory

New Delhi: A new conspiracy theory is making the rounds on social media, and it’s nothing short of bizarre. A video posted on X (formerly Twitter) has sparked a wild comparison between US President Donald Trump ’s son, Barron Trump, and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, with some netizens claiming the two look similar.

The Viral Video That Started It All

The video, originally posted by an X user, places side-by-side photos and clips of Barron Trump and Justin Trudeau. The user captioned it with, “Barron Trump’s striking resemblance to Justin Trudeau sparks speculation—genes don’t lie!.”

Social Media Reacts: A House Divided

Opinions are split online. While some users seem genuinely convinced of the resemblance, others are calling it a reach.

“There’s definitely a resemblance. The eyes, the jawline... it’s kinda weird,” one user wrote.

“Now I can’t unsee it,” wrote another.

However, one user said, “People will say anything for clicks.”

“He looks nothing like Trudeau. He looks exactly like Donald Trump. This is wild,” said another