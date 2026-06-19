'Baseless': Iran Rejects Reports Of Hormuz Closure, Says 'Shipping Operating Normally'

Tehran: Iran Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei has rejected reports claiming that the Strait of Hormuz has been closed even after the signing of the peace MoU by Iran and the United States of America. Calling the reports “baseless”, Baghaei told Iranian media that shipping through the waterway is operating normally.

Baghaei told state media PressTV that following the signing of the peace MoU, Iran has taken the necessary measures to ensure safe passage, and shipping through the Strait is currently underway.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has 14 points, one of which states that Iran will ensure free and safe passage for commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz for 60 days and will work with Oman and other Gulf states on the future administration of the strategic waterway.

Other points include:

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