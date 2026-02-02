‘Beautiful Triumphal Arch’: Trump Praises India Gate, Plans Similar Monument In Washington

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump praised India's iconic India Gate, calling it a "beautiful Triumphal Arch" on his Truth Social platform. Expressing his admiration for the British-era monument in New Delhi, he expressed his willingness to build a similar monument in the United States. Sharing an image of the iconic structure, Trump wrote, "India's beautiful triumphal arch; ours will be the greatest of all," hinting at his plans to build a colossal arch in Washington, DC, to commemorate America's 250th anniversary of independence.

The proposed monument, dubbed the ‘Independence Arch’, is expected to be a 250-foot-tall structure overlooking the Potomac River, dwarfing the Lincoln Memorial and the White House. The Trump administration insiders revealed that he is keen on making it the "biggest one of all," reflecting America's stature as the "biggest, most powerful nation".

Trump's vision for the arch is part of an effort to reshape Washington, DC, ahead of the country's 250th anniversary. The project is expected to be privately funded, with an estimated cost of around $100 million to $400 million. However, the plan has led to controversy, with Democrats questioning the need for such a massive structure.

The proposed site for the monument is Memorial Circle, a traffic roundabout between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery. Trump has expressed his desire to break ground on the project within two months, despite concerns over regulatory approvals and funding.