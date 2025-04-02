Behind Closed Doors: Obama Secretly Worked Against Kamala Harris, New Book Reveals

Allen discussed his new book, FIGHT: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House, set to be released this month. | Image: X/AP

New Delhi: In a new revelation, a new book claims that former President Barack Obama secretly worked against Kamala Harris after President Joe Biden’s departure from the race, doubting her ability to win the presidency.

According to reporter and author Jonathan Allen, Obama actively pushed for an open primary, feeling Harris was not the best choice for the Democratic Party.

Obama's Doubts and Secret Efforts

During an appearance on MSNBC, Allen discussed his new book, FIGHT: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House, set to be released this month. He said Obama was not convinced about Harris’s prospects, despite her position as Biden’s running mate.

Allen added, “Obama absolutely did not think that Joe Biden should continue... and he also didn’t want Kamala Harris to be the replacement for Biden.”

Allen elaborated on Obama’s behind-the-scenes attempts to orchestrate a "mini-primary" or "open convention," believing it would provide a better chance for the Democrats to secure a victory.

According to the book, Obama’s lack of faith in Harris’s chances was evident in his efforts to keep her from gaining full support.

Biden's Support and the Delayed Endorsement

Despite Obama's reservations, both he and former First Lady Michelle Obama did eventually endorse Harris though their support came five days after Biden dropped out and announced his own endorsement of her.