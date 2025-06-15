Benjamin Netanyahu Hints At Regime Change In Iran Amid Escalating Conflict

Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has hinted that Israel's ongoing military attacks on Iran could possibly lead to a regime change in the country. Netanyahu's bold statement comes amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, with both countries exchanging fire and rhetoric.

Earlier, Israel launched "Operation Rising Lion" with a surprise attack on Friday morning, targeting Iran's top military commanders and nuclear sites. The operation has resulted in massive damage and casualties, with Iran vowing to "open the gates of hell" in retaliation. While Israel's military has stated that the current goal of the campaign is to dismantle Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programs, Netanyahu's recent comments suggest that regime change could be a potential outcome.

In an interview with Fox News, Netanyahu said, "Could certainly be the result because the Iranian regime is very weak." He emphasised that Israel is geared to do whatever is necessary to achieve its dual aim of removing the nuclear threat and ballistic missile threat posed by Iran. "We're geared to do whatever is necessary to achieve our dual aim, to remove... two existential threats – the nuclear threat and the ballistic missile threat," Netanyahu said.

US President Donald Trump has lauded Israel's offensive while warning Tehran not to strike any US targets.

In another surprising development, it was revealed that Donald Trump also vetoed an Israeli plan to kill Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, citing the need for caution and diplomacy.

Earlier, Trump issued a stern warning to Iran, saying, "If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the US armed forces will come down on you at levels never seen before." He also expressed optimism that peace could be achieved soon, citing the possibility of Russia's Vladimir Putin serving as a mediator.

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has resulted in massive humanitarian concerns, with civilian casualties and displacement reported on both sides.

The situation remains volatile, with both countries trading blows and rhetoric.