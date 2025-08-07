Benjamin Netanyahu Meets Indian Ambassador And Senior Journalists In Jerusalem Amid Deepening India-Israel Ties

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Indian Ambassador to Israel J.P. Singh in his Jerusalem office on Thursday.

In a post on X, the Israeli Prime Minister shared pictures from the visit and stated, "The Prime Minister and the Ambassador discussed expanding bilateral cooperation, particularly in security and economic matters."

Later that day, Prime Minister Netanyahu met with senior Indian journalists and answered their questions.

The Prime Minister also shared photos with the journalists on his X account.

This meeting occurs as India-Israel ties experience a significant upswing in bilateral relations, with both nations reaffirming their commitment to deepening cooperation across domains, including defence, counterterrorism, intelligence sharing, and strategic infrastructure.

Top Israeli government sources noted that relations between the two countries have steadily strengthened under the leadership of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Both nations are eager to deepen defence cooperation, with Israel actively engaging with the Modi government to accelerate progress, sources said.

The two countries have also agreed to enhance cooperation in intelligence sharing, particularly in cyber defence and counter-extremism. This alliance serves as a model for global anti-terrorism efforts, driven by shared interests in regional stability.

Israel has consistently supported India’s counterterrorism efforts, including its military operation against Pakistan following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Israel remains a key partner to India across multiple domains and has repeatedly demonstrated its loyalty to India during times of crisis.