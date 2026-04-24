Benjamin Netanyahu Reveals He Was Treated For Early-Stage Prostate Cancer
The announcement was included in the Prime Minister’s official annual health report, which had been delayed by two months due to the ongoing regional conflict with Iran and its proxies.
- World News
- 1 min read
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu disclosed on Friday that he has successfully undergone treatment for early-stage prostate cancer.
The announcement was included in the Prime Minister’s official annual health report, which had been delayed by two months due to the ongoing regional conflict with Iran and its proxies.
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The 76-year-old leader confirmed that he is now cancer-free and in "excellent physical condition" following a targeted medical intervention.