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  • Benjamin Netanyahu Reveals He Was Treated For Early-Stage Prostate Cancer

Benjamin Netanyahu Reveals He Was Treated For Early-Stage Prostate Cancer

The announcement was included in the Prime Minister’s official annual health report, which had been delayed by two months due to the ongoing regional conflict with Iran and its proxies.

Namya Kapur
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Benjamin Netanyahu Reveals He Was Treated For Early-Stage Prostate Cancer
Benjamin Netanyahu Reveals He Was Treated For Early-Stage Prostate Cancer | Image: X

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu disclosed on Friday that he has successfully undergone treatment for early-stage prostate cancer. 

The announcement was included in the Prime Minister’s official annual health report, which had been delayed by two months due to the ongoing regional conflict with Iran and its proxies.

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The 76-year-old leader confirmed that he is now cancer-free and in "excellent physical condition" following a targeted medical intervention.

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Namya Kapur
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