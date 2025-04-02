'Best Ever Homecoming': Sunita Williams’ Emotional Reunion with Her Dogs Melts Hearts

Washington: Indian-origin American astronaut Sunita Williams returned to Earth on March 18 after spending nine months in space. After her long mission, she made her first social media post on Tuesday, sharing a heartwarming video of her dogs giving her a grand welcome. Calling it "the best homecoming ever," Williams posted the video on X, where she is seen playing with her dogs as they excitedly jump on her.

Emotional Homecoming Captured on Video

The video captures the moment Williams steps into her home, only to be surrounded by her two dogs, who eagerly climb onto her, expressing their excitement. Sharing the clip, she wrote, "The best homecoming ever." The post quickly gained attention, with many users congratulating her on a safe return and appreciating the warm reunion.

First Interaction with Media

Before this, Williams spoke to the media on Monday for the first time since returning from her space mission. She shared her experiences of spending nine months aboard the International Space Station (ISS) and reflected on the challenges and memorable moments of her journey.

Gratitude to Trump and Musk