‘Betrayal Of Irish Values’: Ireland Strongly Condemns Racist Attacks On Indian Community

New Delhi: The Embassy of Ireland in New Delhi issued a statement on Thursday, expressing astonishment at the recent "violent attacks against Indian citizens" in Ireland.

According to the statement, the attacks are strongly denounced. "They are an assault on the values of equality and human dignity that Ireland holds dear."

This year, Ireland has seen multiple attacks against Indians, the most recent involving Nia Naveen, a six-year-old Indian-origin girl. The family comes from Kottayam, Kerala.

Nia was playing outside her residence in Waterford City, southeast Ireland, when a band of children attacked her, calling her "dirty" and telling her to “go back to India,”.

Another incident had a 40-year-old Indian man being attacked in Tallaght, Dublin, by a gang who stripped him of his trousers and left him bloodied on the street. The attackers then accused the man of behaving inappropriately around youngsters.

A senior data scientist was attacked by six youths while walking home from supper, purportedly without provocation. He sustained a fracture to his cheekbone.

The statement stated that "racism and xenophobia have no place in Irish society," and that the actions of a few do not represent the spirit of Irish community.