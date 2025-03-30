'Beyond Shameful': White House Ripped Apart for Ghibli-Inspired Image of Convicted Fentanyl Dealer

New Delhi: The White House has come under fire for posting a Ghibli-inspired illustration of an illegal migrant and convicted fentanyl dealer, Virginia Basora-Gonzalez, showing her in tears during her arrest by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers. The image, shared on the White House’s official X (formerly Twitter) account, illustrated Basora-Gonzalez’s March 12 arrest in a style reminiscent of Studio Ghibli.

‘Embarrassing and Unprofessional’

Many social media users ridiculed the White House for attempting to capitalize on the trend, calling it tone-deaf and inappropriate for an official government account.

“The White House Twitter is officially a parody account,” one user remarked.

“Just my two cents: official government accounts should NEVER try to be cool or trendy. This is even more cringy than when the FDA did this,” another wrote.

Others took issue with the portrayal of Basora-Gonzalez in a sympathetic light, despite her criminal history.

“This is maybe the most wickedly unprofessional thing I’ve ever seen. These government agencies are supposed to be looked up to by kids, yet they post AI cartoons of a deputy macho-man arresting a Latina woman?” one user questioned.

Another sarcastically suggested, “How about changing the official portrait of Mr. President to the Ghibli version?”

Ghibli Fans Invoke Hayao Miyazaki

The backlash also extended to Studio Ghibli co-founder Hayao Miyazaki, with users arguing that he would have disapproved of his art style being used for such a purpose.

Miyazaki, known for his anti-war and politically critical views, famously skipped the 2003 Academy Awards in protest of the U.S. invasion of Iraq, despite his film Spirited Away winning an Oscar.

While the post was widely criticized, some defended the White House’s decision to share the illustration, arguing that the focus should remain on Basora-Gonzalez’s crimes rather than the art style used.

“I don’t know about you, but if you haven’t lost someone to fentanyl laced into something else, maybe sit this one out. This woman kills strangers without consequence, and the top replies are scolding the White House for taking her off the streets?” one user wrote.