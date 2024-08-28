sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paralympics 2024 | Bengal Bandh | US Elections | Israel-Hamas | Mpox | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • Biden Adviser Meets with Qatari Leaders to Discuss Israel-Hamas Peace Negotiations

Published 06:13 IST, August 28th 2024

Biden Adviser Meets with Qatari Leaders to Discuss Israel-Hamas Peace Negotiations

Joe Biden's top Middle East adviser on Tuesday held talks in Doha with senior Qatari leaders on the efforts to complete a cease-fire and hostage deal

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Isreal-Hamas War
Joe Biden's top Middle East adviser on Tuesday held talks in Doha with senior Qatari leaders on the efforts to complete a cease-fire and hostage deal | Image: AP (Representational)
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

06:13 IST, August 28th 2024