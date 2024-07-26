sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 07:22 IST, July 26th 2024

Biden Committed to Attending QUAD Summit in India, Says White House

US President Joe Biden is still committed to attending the annual leadership summit of the QUAD countries which is scheduled to be held in India

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
QUAD US
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with (from left) Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, US President Joe Biden and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

07:22 IST, July 26th 2024