Published 07:10 IST, July 31st 2024
Biden, Lula Urge Venezuela to Release Presidential Elections Data as Maduro Declared Winner
President Joe Biden and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Tuesday jointly called on Venezuela's government to release detailed voting data from the election.
- World
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
US President Joe Biden and President Nicolas Maduro | Image: Republic Digital
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
07:10 IST, July 31st 2024