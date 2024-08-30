Published 10:20 IST, August 30th 2024
Biden Resumes Immigration Program for 4 Countries With More Vetting for Sponsors
Under the programme, the US accepts up to 30,000 people a month from the four countries for two years and offers eligibility for work authorisation.
- World News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Under the programme, the US accepts up to 30,000 people a month from the four countries for two years and offers eligibility for work authorisation. | Image: AP Photo
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
10:20 IST, August 30th 2024