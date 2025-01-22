Published 00:31 IST, January 22nd 2025
Biden’s Quick Prayer and Laughter Go Viral as Trump Took Oath for Second Term | WATCH
The video shows Biden clapping and laughing before making a quick prayer as the crowd cheered for Trump’s arrival.
New Delhi, India: A video capturing former US President Joe Biden’s reactions during the January 20 inauguration of Donald Trump has taken the internet by storm.
As Trump (78) stood poised for his oath-taking ceremony, Biden, seated alongside former Vice President Kamala Harris, was seen displaying a mix of gestures that quickly went viral on social media.
Just moments before Trump took the stage, Senator Amy Klobuchar announced the arrival of President-elect Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance, marking the official start of the peaceful transfer of power. "Good morning everyone. Welcome to the 60th presidential inauguration. Today, President-elect Trump and Vice President-elect Vance will take their oaths of office. We will witness the peaceful transfer of power at the heart of our democracy," Klobuchar said.
Netizens React To Biden’s Quick Prayer
This seemingly spontaneous moment caught the attention of netizens, with some commenting on Biden’s candid demeanor. One user joked, “Joe is right! Let’s call on the divine for protection," while another commented, “He’s such a Scorpio, I love it.”
Biden wasn’t the only one reacting to Trump’s inauguration. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was also seen chuckling when Trump, during his speech, declared his plans to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the "Gulf of America," which amused many attendees.
The swearing-in ceremony, held inside the US Capitol building, marked a historic return for Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States. The event, which took place in front of a jubilant crowd of supporters, was especially significant as it was the first inauguration held inside the Capitol building in 40 years due to the extreme cold temperatures.
In a moment of ceremony, Vice President JD Vance took his oath first, followed by Trump, who raised his hand and took the presidential oath: “I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States.”
