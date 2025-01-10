All 4 Indians Accused in Khalistani Terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's Murder Granted Bail By Canada Court

Ottawa: Four Indians who were arrested by Canadian Police in May last year, in connection with the Hardeep Singh Nijjar Murder Case, have now been granted bail by a Canadian Court. This major development comes days after Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation.

All 4 Indians Accused in Nijjar Murder Case Granted Bail

Karanpreet Singh, Kamalpreet Singh, Karan Brar and Amandeep Singh were the four individuals who had been charged by the Canadian Police in connection with the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in May 2024. After spending over seven months in jail, the four Indians have been granted bail by a Canadian Court.

Accused in Nijjar Case Granted Bail Days After Trudeau's Resignation

According to the documents filed by the Department of Justice in Canada, all four Indians have been granted bail; this development comes days after Trudeau resigned as Canada PM.

It is also important because ties between India and Canada took a severe hit after the former PM accused India of being involved in the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in September 2023. India had dismissed these allegations as ‘absurd'.

Trudeau's Allegations Over Nijjar Murder Case Severed India-Canada Ties

After accusing India of being involved in the Khalistani terrorist's murder, the Trudeau government went on to question Indian officials in Canada, calling them ‘persons of interest’ in the Hardeep Singh Nijjar Case. These bizarre accusations on India by Canada led to a major diplomatic fallout with India expelling six Canadian diplomats, recalling the Ambassador to Ottawa.

Murder of Khalistani Terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar

According to the Canadian Police, Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot as he was leaving the parking lot of the Sikh temple where he served as president in British Columbia on June 18, 2023. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

Nijjar was a local leader of the Khalistan movement, which is banned in India. India designated him a terrorist in 2020, and at the time of his death was seeking his arrest for alleged involvement in an attack on a Hindu priest in India.