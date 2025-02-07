BIG BREAKING | Flight with 10 On Board Disappears Near Alaska, Crash Suspected; Search Is On

New Delhi: A Bering Air flight with ten people on board has suddenly ‘vanished’ from the radar near Nome, Alaska as per reports. A plane crash is suspected and a search has been initiated for the commercial flight.

Bering Air Flight with 10 Passengers Goes ‘Missing’ Near Alaska

The Bering Air Cessna 208B Grand Caravan EX, registration number N321BA, carrying 10 passengers, departed from Unalakleet, Alaska, on a scheduled flight to Nome but disappeared en route.

The aircraft last made contact shortly after takeoff before vanishing from radar. The Alaska State Troopers have confirmed that the missing plane was a commercial flight.

‘SAR Crews Working to Get Last Known Coordinates’: Official Statement

An official statement by the Alaska State Troopers read, “On February 6, 2025, at 4.00 pm, AST was contacted by AKRCC in reference to an overdue aircraft. It was reported that a Bering Air Caravan had gone missing while en route from Unalakteet to Nome, with 9 passengers and 1 pilot on board. SAR crews are working to get to the last known coordinates. Updates to follow.”

Plane Crash Suspected, Emergency Crews Searching for Missing Aircraft