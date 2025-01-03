2 Killed, 18 Injured After Plane Crashes into Commercial Building in California; Horrific Video Surfaces

California: The year began on a tragic note in California after a small plane crashed into a commercial building in the city, claiming lives of two people and injuring 18 others. The plane crash led to the breaking out of fire and the horrific incident has also been captured on CCTV.

2 Killed, 18 Injured in California Plane Crash

Two people were killed and 18 injured when a small plane crashed through the rooftop of a commercial building in Southern California on Thursday, police said. Police got a report at 2:09 p.m. about the crash in the Orange County city of Fullerton, said Kristy Wells, a Fullerton police spokesperson.

Ten people were taken to the hospital, while eight were treated and released at the scene, police said. There were two confirmed deaths, according to Wells. It was not immediately known what type of plane it was or whether those injured were in the aircraft or on the ground, Wells said.

Firefighters and police arrived on scene and battled a blaze that broke out, and evacuated surrounding businesses, Wells said. The flight-tracking website FlightAware shows a four-seat, single-engine aircraft crashed about a minute after takeoff.

Exact Moment of Plane Crash in California | Video

A video of the exact moment of plane crash in the commercial building in South California has surfaced, along with visuals of the damage caused by the crash. The video shows a sudden fire that broke out following the aircraft crashing into a warehouse. Security camera footage from Rucci Forge, a wheel manufacturer across the street, shows a fiery explosion and a large plume of black smoke as the plane appeared to dive into the building tilted on its side.

The fire damaged the warehouse, which appeared to contain sewing machines and textile stock. The building was occupied by Michael Nicholas Designs, a furniture upholstery manufacturer, according to a sign on a door. The plane crashed near the Fullerton Municipal Airport, a general aviation airport in Orange County that is about 6 miles (10 kilometers) from Disneyland. It has one runway and one heliport. Metrolink, a regional train line, is nearby, and flanks a residential neighborhood and commercial warehouse buildings. Fullerton is a city of about 140,000 people some 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles.