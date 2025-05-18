Big Breaking: China Hit By 4.5-Magnitude Earthquake

Beijing: An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 struck China on Sunday night. According to reports, the moderate earthquake hit China at 11 pm, leaving the citizens in a panic-like situation. Reports also suggested that the epicenter of the tremor was located at 33.84 N latitude and 90.54 E longitude, with a depth of 10 km. The region is known for its seismic activity, and the earthquake has left residents on high alert.