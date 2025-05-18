Big Breaking: China Hit By 4.5-Magnitude Earthquake

Updated May 18th 2025, 23:44 IST
Beijing: An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 struck China on Sunday night. According to reports, the moderate earthquake hit China at 11 pm, leaving the citizens in a panic-like situation. Reports also suggested that the epicenter of the tremor was located at 33.84 N latitude and 90.54 E longitude, with a depth of 10 km. The region is known for its seismic activity, and the earthquake has left residents on high alert.
The earthquake's impact was felt across the region, with reports of no major damage to buildings and infrastructure. There were also no immediate reports of major casualties or widespread destruction. The authorities have dispatched teams to assess the situation and provide assistance to those affected.
Published May 18th 2025, 23:44 IST