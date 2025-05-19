Big Breaking: Former US President Joe Biden Diagnosed With Aggressive Prostate Cancer

Washington DC: Former US President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones, according to a statement released by his office on Sunday. The news of former US President suffering from a deadly disease comes just one week after reports revealed that a small nodule was found on Biden's prostate during a routine exam, which required further evaluation.

The statement on the diagnosis provides crucial details about Biden's condition. "Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms," the statement reads. It further stated, "On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterised by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone."

A Gleason score of 9 indicates a high-grade cancer, which is more likely to grow and spread quickly. The fact that the cancer has metastasised to the bone makes the situation more complex and challenging. However, the statement also offers a glimmer of hope, noting that "while this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management."

Understanding Prostate Cancer and Its Treatment

Prostate cancer is a common health issue affecting millions of men worldwide. The disease is often influenced by hormonal factors, with androgens playing a crucial role in its development and progression. Hormone-sensitive prostate cancer, like Biden's, can be treated with hormone therapy, which aims to reduce the levels of male hormones, such as testosterone, that fuel the growth of cancer cells.

The treatment plan for Biden's prostate cancer will likely involve a combination of therapies, including hormone therapy, to manage the disease and prevent further complications. The fact that the cancer is hormone-sensitive offers a positive outlook, as it allows for more effective management and treatment.