Massive 6.1 Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan, Strong Tremors Felt in Parts of Kashmir Valley

Updated April 16th 2025, 06:28 IST
New Delhi: A massive earthquake struck Afghanistan early this morning, near the Farkhar district. The earthquake was so strong that its effects reached India, with strong tremors being felt in the Kashmir Valley.
According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), massive earthquake of 6.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale has struck Afghanistan, near the Farkhar district in Takhar Province of the country. The depth of the earthquake was 131 kilometres (75 miles) and the epicentre was 164 kilometres east of Baghlan, a city that has a population of over one lakh.
As per initial reports, the magnitude of the Afghanistan earthquake on the Richter scale ranges between 6.1 and 6.9 magnitude. The earthquake was so strong that it also affected India with strong tremors being felt in several parts of the Kashmir valley.
Tremors of the Afghanistan earthquake were also felt in parts of Pakistan , another neighbouring country of Afghanistan. An ‘X’ user by the name of @DynamicPatakha took to the social media platform to confirm the quake and that she woke up from her sleep because of the tremors.
This earthquake comes days after Pakistan was hit by a strong earthquake of 5.8 magnitude on Saturday; the third quake in Pakistan in two weeks. An earthquake of a magnitude of 5.8 struck near Islamabad, resulting in strong tremors that were widely felt throughout the city and extended to nearby areas, including Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir. According to a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the quake occurred on April 12, 2025, at 1:00:55 PM IST. The epicenter was located at a latitude of 33.63°N and longitude of 72.46°E, with a depth of 10 kilometers, situated within Pakistan.
Published April 16th 2025, 06:11 IST