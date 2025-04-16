Massive 6.1 Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan, Strong Tremors Felt in Parts of Kashmir Valley

New Delhi: A massive earthquake struck Afghanistan early this morning, near the Farkhar district. The earthquake was so strong that its effects reached India, with strong tremors being felt in the Kashmir Valley.

Massive 6.1 Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan Near Farkhar District

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), massive earthquake of 6.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale has struck Afghanistan, near the Farkhar district in Takhar Province of the country. The depth of the earthquake was 131 kilometres (75 miles) and the epicentre was 164 kilometres east of Baghlan, a city that has a population of over one lakh.

Afghanistan Earthquake: Strong Tremors Felt in Kashmir

As per initial reports, the magnitude of the Afghanistan earthquake on the Richter scale ranges between 6.1 and 6.9 magnitude. The earthquake was so strong that it also affected India with strong tremors being felt in several parts of the Kashmir valley.

Tremors of the Afghanistan earthquake were also felt in parts of Pakistan , another neighbouring country of Afghanistan. An ‘X’ user by the name of @DynamicPatakha took to the social media platform to confirm the quake and that she woke up from her sleep because of the tremors.