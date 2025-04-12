Massive Earthquake of 5.8 Magnitude Strikes Pakistan

Islamabad: A massive earthquake of 5.8 magnitude has struck Islamabad in Pakistan ; this is the third earthquake witnessed by the country in the past two weeks. So far, no damage or loss of life has been reported in the natural calamity.

Pakistan's Islamabad Hit by 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake, Tremors Also Felt in J&K

A powerful 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Islamabad, causing strong tremors that were felt across the city and surrounding regions, including Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir. The post on ‘X' (formerly known as Twitter), National Center for Seismology (NCS) read, “EQ of M: 5.8, On: 12/04/2025 13:00:55 IST, Lat: 33.63 N, Long: 72.46 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan”

Pakistan Earthquake Comes After 4.2 Magnitude Quake Rocks Tajikistan

The earthquake in Pakistan's Islamabad comes after a strong 4.2 magnitude earthquake that struck Tajikistan, about half an hour before the Pakistan earthquake, at 12:24 pm. The National Center for Seismology post on ‘X’ read, “EQ of M: 4.2, On: 12/04/2025 12:24:09 IST, Lat: 37.04 N, Long: 71.68 E, Depth: 110 Km, Location: Tajikistan”

Pakistan Witnesses Third Earthquake in 2 Weeks

In the past two weeks, Pakistan has witnessed a total of three earthquakes. Apart from the one reported today, a 4.3 magnitude earthquake struck Pakistan on April 2 at 2:58 am according to the National Center for Seismology.