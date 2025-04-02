BIG BREAKING: Myanmar hit by 5.6 magnitude earthquake

Myanmar Earthquake: Myanmar was rocked by a 5.6-magnitude Earthquake , striking just days after a catastrophic 7.7-magnitude tremor left over 3,000 dead and thousands more injured.

The latest quake has deepened the crisis in an already devastated region, where rescue and relief efforts remain in full swing.

In response to the widespread destruction, Myanmar’s ruling military today declared a temporary ceasefire in the ongoing civil war to aid humanitarian operations.

The unexpected announcement, aired on state broadcaster MRTV late Wednesday, stated that the ceasefire would be in place until April 22, as a gesture of compassion for those affected.

This move follows similar unilateral ceasefires declared by armed resistance groups opposing military rule. However, the junta cautioned rebel forces against using the ceasefire to regroup or launch attacks, warning of “necessary” retaliation if provoked. Resistance forces, meanwhile, have maintained their right to act in self-defense if threatened.

Amid the turmoil, rescue teams pulled four survivors from the debris on Wednesday—two from a hotel in the capital, one from a guesthouse in another city, and another from Mandalay. However, as recovery efforts continue, bodies are being found in far greater numbers than survivors.

The deadly earthquake struck at midday Friday, toppling thousands of buildings, destroying bridges, and leaving roads buckled and impassable. As of Wednesday, the official death toll had climbed to 3,003, with more than 4,500 people injured.

Earthquake of 6 magnitude hits Kyushu, Japan