New York Night Club Mass Shooting Leaves 11 Injured in Fresh Attack in US on New Year's Day

New York: After a suspected terorrist attack in New Orleans, Tesla cybertruck explosion in Las Vegas and a fireworks explosion in Honolulu, an incident of mass shooting has been reported in New York's Queens. A gunman opened fire in a night club in Queens, injuring 11 people.

A mass shooting has been reported in New York on the first day of the year, leaving 11 people wounded. A gunman opened fire in a night club in Queens following which the victims were transported to nearby hospitals including Cohen Children's Medical Center and Long Island Jewish Hospital.

Details about the New York mass shooting are yet to be released officially by the New York Police Department (NYPD). According to reports, gunfire broke out at Jamaica's Amazura nightclub just before 11:20 pm and none of the injured are in critical condition, will survive the shooting.

15 Killed, Several Others Injured in New Orleans Terrorist Attack

This incident of mass shooting comes hours after a man drove a pickup truck into crowds of revellers early Wednesday, killing 15 and injuring dozens more in a horrifying attack near the iconic Bourbon Street in New Orleans on new year day. The rampage, which unfolded just after 3 am, left the city shaken and raised urgent questions about security measures in the bustling French Quarter. The attack, described as one of the deadliest in recent city history, has also forced the postponement of the Sugar Bowl, which was scheduled for Wednesday at the Superdome.

The suspect, identified as Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar, was killed in a shootout with police after crashing his rented truck. Investigators later found an ISIS flag, weapons, and a possible explosive device inside the vehicle, intensifying concerns about a coordinated terrorist plot. Federal agents are now racing to piece together Jabbar’s motives and potential connections to international terrorist networks. Alethea Duncan, assistant special agent with the FBI, urged anyone with information to contact authorities. “This investigation is moving swiftly, and we’re pursuing every lead,” she said.

Tesla Cybertruck Explodes Outside Trump's Hotel in Las Vegas

Another unfortunate accident reported on January 1 was an explosion of the Tesla cybertruck outside Donald Trump 's hotel in Las Vegas. A Tesla Cybertruck carrying fireworks caught fire and exploded outside President-elect Donald Trump ’s Las Vegas hotel on Wednesday. Authorities said the explosion claimed one life and injured seven others. AP reported, firework mortars and camp fuel canisters were found stuffed into the back of the Tesla Cybertruck.

The fire in the valet area of the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas was reported at 8:40 a.m., a county spokesperson said in a statement. According to a law enforcement official, the truck was rented via the Turo app and appeared to be carrying a load of fireworks. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.