BIG BREAKING: Suicide Bombers Attack Pakistan Paramilitary Headquarters in Peshawar; Explosions, Gunfire Rock Area

Peshawar: The headquarters of Pakistan’s Federal Constabulary (FC) in Peshawar came under a major attack on Monday, with explosions and heavy gunfire reported from the area, senior police officials confirmed.

As per reports, the Peshawar Capital City Police stated that the FC headquarters was under attack and that police and security teams had rushed to the spot following initial reports of an explosion and gunfire. According to Reuters sources, a suicide bomber detonated himself at the main gate of the facility, and two other bombers entered the compound. Immediately after the blast, intense firing was heard from inside and around the compound.

"The first suicide bomber carried out an attack on the main entrance of the constabulary and others entered the compound," a senior official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Security personnel engaged the attackers soon after the explosion. Reports stated that both bombers had been neutralised during the gunfight. The entire area around the FC headquarters has now been cordoned off, and security has been heightened.

"The road has been closed for traffic and cordoned off by the army, police and (security) personnel," Safdar Khan, a resident of the area, told Reuters. Law enforcement personnel suspect that there are more terrorists inside the headquarters.

Five injured people, including two paramilitary personnel, were taken to Lady Reading Hospital, its spokesperson Mohammad Asim said. No terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

The facility is located in a densely populated neighbourhood near a military cantonment, adding to the urgency of the response. The Federal Constabulary, earlier known as the Frontier Constabulary before being renamed by the government in July, has been in the spotlight as Pakistan continues to experience rising terrorist activities, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. The surge intensified mostly after last month's deadly border clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022 and vowed to target security forces and law enforcement agencies.

Earlier this year, at least 10 people lost their lives and several others were injured after a powerful car bomb went off outside the paramilitary headquarters in Quetta. The incident unfolded amid increasing regional tensions.

On September 3, a suicide blast at a political rally in Quetta killed 11 people and injured over 40, striking a stadium parking lot where hundreds of Balochistan National Party supporters had gathered.

Pakistani forces continue to face a prolonged insurgency in Balochistan, which has accounted for 782 deaths in 2024. In March, the Baloch Liberation Army seized a train and killed off-duty troops, underlining the scale of the challenge.

Since January, more than 430 people, mostly members of the security forces, have been killed in multiple attacks, including six soldiers in Bannu.