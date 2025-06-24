Total Ceasefire: Israel And Iran Agree To End Conflict After 12-Days Of Missile Exchanges, Announces Donald Trump

Washington: Hours after the Iranian missiles targeted the US military base in Qatar, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran have agreed to a complete and total ceasefire, bringing an end to over a week of intense missile exchanges. Trump revealed the news on his Truth Social platform, congratulating both countries on their decision to stand down. According to Trump, the ceasefire will take effect in around six hours, allowing both Israel and Iran to wind down and complete their final missions. Iran will initiate the ceasefire, followed by Israel 12 hours later. After 24 hours, the world will officially mark the end of the 12-day war.

Trump praised both countries for their stamina, courage, and intelligence in ending the conflict, which could have lasted for years and shattered the entire Middle East. "This is a War that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn’t, and never will!" Trump exclaimed.

The US president's announcement comes after Iran launched missiles at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, a major US military installation in the Middle East. Trump downplayed the attack, calling it a "very weak response" to the US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. He also thanked Iran for giving the US early notice, which prevented any loss of life. The attack prompted Qatari authorities to close the airspace, which has since been reopened.

Donald Trump also thanked Iran for the early notice of the missile attack, which ensured no harm to the people in the establishment. He said, "I want to thank Iran for giving us early notice, which made it possible for no lives to be lost, and nobody to be injured," Trump said. “Perhaps Iran can now proceed to Peace and Harmony in the Region, and I will enthusiastically encourage Israel to do the same,” he added.

Here's What Trump Said

In his post on Truth Social, Donald Trump stated,

“CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED! Officially, Iran will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 24th Hour, an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World. During each CEASEFIRE, the other side will remain PEACEFUL and RESPECTFUL. On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, “THE 12 DAY WAR.” This is a War that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn’t, and never will! God bless Israel, God bless Iran, God bless the Middle East, God bless the United States of America, and GOD BLESS THE WORLD!”

Gulf Nations' Airspace Reopens

Amidst the announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, the Gulf countries, including the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain, have reopened their airspaces after briefly suspending operations due to Iran's missile attack on the Al-Udeid US airbase in Qatar. The attack, consisting of 14 missiles, was part of Iran's retaliation against the US for airstrikes on its nuclear facilities over the weekend. Qatar's air defence systems successfully intercepted the incoming missiles, and no injuries or human casualties were reported.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation announced the resumption of air traffic in Qatar's airspace, stating that "the atmosphere has returned to normal" after necessary measures were taken in coordination with competent authorities.

Meanwhile, Trump's announcement has led to hope for a new era of peace in the Middle East. The US president concluded his statement by blessing Israel, Iran, the Middle East, the United States, and the world.

Iran's Missile Launch On US Military Base

According to Trump, Iran launched 14 missiles at the air base, with 13 intercepted by US air defence systems and one allowed to pass through because it was "headed in a non-threatening direction". The attack prompted Qatari authorities to close the airspace, which has since been reopened.

The Al Udeid Air Base is a sprawling facility that hosts the forward headquarters of the US military's Central Command and was a major staging ground during the US wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. The base houses some 8000 US troops, down from about 10000 at the height of those wars.

Global Economic Concerns

Despite Iran's threat to close the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping lane for global oil and gas, markets appear to be responding with relative calm. Oil prices were nearly back to pre-conflict levels, indicating a positive response to the ceasefire announcement.

Leon Panetta, former CIA director and defence secretary under former President Barack Obama, said Iran's restrained response suggests that "their ability to respond has probably been damaged pretty badly". He also said it's a potential signal "they're not interested in escalating the war, either with Israel or the United States".