BIG BREAKING: US Supreme Court Deals Blow To Trump's Tariffs, Strikes Down Economic Agenda

Washington: The US Supreme Court has dealt a massive blow to Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs by striking them down, shattering his central economic policy. The court's 6-3 ruling invalidated US President Trump's use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose tariffs on most US trading partners, citing concerns over executive overreach.

The tariffs, imposed in April, were part of Trump's ‘Liberation Day’ agenda, which was claimed to address the US trade deficit and protect domestic industries. However, the Top Court ruled that Trump's actions exceeded his authority, with justices questioning whether the IEEPA allows for such broad tariff powers.

Trump had argued that the tariffs were necessary to address national security concerns and promote American interests. However, the analysts called out the tariffs, contending that the tariffs were unconstitutional and would harm the economy.

The decision by the US Supreme Court has left the investors and businesses awaiting clarity on the implications. Importantly, the court's ruling could lead to refunds of over $175 billion in tariffs already collected, possibly impacting government revenue and the economy.

(This is a developing story)