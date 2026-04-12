‘Big Problems’: Trump Warns China Against Shipping Missiles To Iran Amid Fragile Ceasefire

Washington: US President Donald Trump has warned China of "big problems" if it ships weapons to Iran amid a fragile ceasefire. Trump made the statement as he left the White House for Florida, responding to reports citing US intelligence that China is preparing to deliver new air defence systems to Iran within the next few weeks.

The reported shipment involved shoulder-fired anti-air missile systems known as MANPADS, which posed a big threat to low-flying US military aircraft during the recent conflict. US intelligence suggested that Beijing is working to route the shipments through third countries to conceal their origin. The development comes as high-level talks between the US and Iran continue in Islamabad to secure a lasting ceasefire.

Meanwhile, Trump's warning has been described as a reflection of the US's concerns about China's possible role in supporting Iran's military capabilities. "If China does that, China will have big problems, OK?" Trump said, asserting the seriousness of the situation.

In the meantime, China has denied the allegations, with a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington stating, "China has never provided weapons to any party to the conflict; the information in question is untrue." The spokesperson urged the US to refrain from making baseless allegations and sensationalism.

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China's Involvement In Ceasefire Talks

Trump has hinted that China might have been involved in the talks leading to the ceasefire agreement. He said he believed China persuaded Iran to negotiate, citing unconfirmed reports. Pakistan's role as a mediator has been well-established, but Trump's statement signals another diplomatic development.

According to Iranian officials, China's intervention at the last minute helped defuse tensions and secure the ceasefire. The foreign media reports suggested that Beijing pressured Iran for a peaceful resolution, working with intermediaries including Pakistan, Turkey, and Egypt.

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Meanwhile, the analysts have suggested that the reported arms shipment could complicate efforts to secure a lasting ceasefire and impact broader US-China relations.

Notably, Trump is scheduled to visit China in May to meet President Xi Jinping, focusing on improving strained trade relations. The US and Iran are expected to continue talks in Islamabad, addressing key issues including sanctions relief, nuclear concerns, and regional security.