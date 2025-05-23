Big Setback For Donald Trump As US Judge Blocks Order Directing Harvard University To Stop Enrolling Foreign Students

Massachusetts: A United States Judge has blocked Donald Trump’s order directing Harvard University to stop enrolling foreign students, hours after the varsity sued the US President’s move.

Earlier today, Harvard University filed a lawsuit against the US administration after it dictated the institution to stop enrolling international students.

It is to be informed that Trump's latest move to block University's power to give admission to foreign students under the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP), could immediately affect over 6,000 students.

Taking legal action against Donald Trump's administration, Harvard President Dr Alan M Garber termed the order as “unlawful and unwarranted."

“It imperils the futures of thousands of students and scholars across Harvard and serves as a warning to countless others at colleges and universities throughout the country. We will do everything in our power to support our students and scholars,” Garber said in a statement.

Expressing her views on Donald Trump's move directing Harvard to stop enrolling foreign students, a student of the George Washington University said, “I was definitely shocked, and I think there is a reason to worry about it spreading to other universities in America. I don't think it's fair at all, and I'm hopeful that this can be solved before it becomes super widespread…”

"As soon as he was elected, there have been a ton of different reasons to worry, and this is just another thing to add to the list. That is something that everyone is worrying about. But I'm like we've been saying, I'm hopeful that the legal system will be able to fix this issue as soon as possible," she added.