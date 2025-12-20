Bill Clinton With Mystery Woman on Private Jet, Chilling In Hot Tub: Epstein Files Fuel Fresh Questions

Washington: The first batch of the Jeffrey Epstein files released on Friday has set off a political storm in the United States as former President Bill Clinton's steamy photos in the files, got the world stuck in awe and disbelief. While personal scandals have rocked Clinton's political career time and again, there has not been any allegation by any of the Epstein victims against him.

These photos have helped the Trump administration shift the focus of the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein away from Donald Trump's association with the convicted sex offender.

Bill Clinton seen in a swimming pool with Ghislaine Maxwell.

The Steamy Photos

Among the several photos of Clinton released among the thousands of documents made public, some of them were of him on a private plane, with her arms around a woman, whose face has been redacted. Another one was of him in a pool with British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, a longtime confidant of Epstein, along with another woman whose face was redacted as well. The photo which has got the world's most attention was of Clinton in a hot tub with a woman whose face was redacted.

Bill Clinton in a private jet with an unknown woman.

The files did not mention the details surrounding these photos and had little context surrounding them.

Advertisement

Clinton’s political career was already marred by personal scandals followed by his impeachment in 1998. His association with Epstein and Maxwell in the late 1990s and early 2000s is well documented.

The images released Friday by the US Department of Justice point at the complex web of intimate personal relationships shared by Clinton and many of his associated, that makes it difficult for the Democrats to keep the focus of the Epstein Files on Trump.

Advertisement

Bill Clinton with Jeffrey Epstein

After those steamy photos were released, several White House officials, including press secretary Karoline Leavitt, commented on them on social media.

How The Democrats Defended Themselves

Clinton spokesman Angel Ureña claimed that the White House was “shielding themselves from what comes next, or from what they'll try and hide forever.”

“They can release as many grainy 20-plus-year-old photos as they want, but this isn't about Bill Clinton,” Ureña said. “Never has been, never will be.”

Bill Clinton reclining in a hot tub.

"There are two types of people here. The first group knew nothing and cut Epstein off before his crimes came to light. The second group continued relationships with him after. We’re in the first. No amount of stalling by people in the second group will change that. Everyone, especially MAGA, expects answers, not scapegoats," he added.

Bill Clinton with a woman whose face has been redacted.

Republicans on Clinton

Republicans had zeroed in on Bill Clinton and his association with Epstein long before Friday's photos were released. Earlier this year, Republicans on the House Oversight Committee had subpoenaed both Bill and Hillary Clinton for depositions. However, they received a response that the Clintons wanted to provide a written statement on Epstein.

The Republican chair of the committee, Rep. James Comer, has demanded they appear for in-person testimonies. He also threatened to initiate contempt of Congress proceedings.

An infamous painting of Bill Clinton wearing a blue dress hung on the wall of Jeffrey Epstein's home.

Epstein's Association With Clinton

Epstein visited the White House multiple times when Bill Clinton was president, as per visitor logs. Epstein even assisted with some of the former president’s philanthropy after Clinton left office. Clinton had even flown on Epstein’s private jet on multiple occasions, including on a humanitarian trip to Africa with actors Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker in 2002.

Jeffrey Epstein with Bill Clinton along with a woman.

Sexual Allegations Againt Clinton

Clinton's ties to the Epstein case, is just another instance of the former President's many scandals which have always surrounded him. During his 1992 campaign, there were rumours of his affair with Gennifer Flowers. Clinton was even impeached in 1998 for lying under oath and obstructing justice when he denied engaging in a sexual relationship with Monica Lewinsky. Later on, he acknowledged his relationship with Lewinsky which he described as “not appropriate” but went on to rationalise his actions, saying, “even presidents have private lives.”