Billionaire Elon Musk Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for 'Free Speech' by European Parliament Member

Washington: Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk could get a Nobel Prize this year. An European Parliament member Branko Grims has nominated Musk's name for Nobel Peace Prize for ‘free speech’ and the Norwegian Nobel Committee has also accepted the nomination.

Nobel Peace Prize for ‘Free Speech’ for Elon Musk? European MP Files Nomination

A petition has been filed and submitted to the Norwegian Nobel Committee by a European Parliament member Branko Grims, for a Nobel Peace Prize for ‘free speech’ to Elon Musk. The Slovenian politician has nominated Musk for his contributions to the fundamental human right of freedom of speech and peace.

‘Proposal Successfully Submitted’: Branko Grims Shares Screenshot by Norwegian Nobel Committee

The nomination filed by Branko Grims has been officially received by the Norwegian Nobel Committee and the European Parliament member has also shared a screenshot of the confirmation.

Branko Grims' post with the screenshot of Norwegian Nobel Committee's confirmation reads, “The proposal that Mr. Elon Musk, for his consistent support for the fundamental human right of freedom of speech and thus for peace, receives the Nobel Peace Prize 2025, was successfully submitted today. Sincere thanks to all the co-proposers and everyone who helped with this challenging project!”

'Your nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize 225 has been successfully submitted. The Norwegian Nobel Committee appreciate your effort in making this nomination", reads the screenshot from the Norwegian Nobel Institute.

Branko Grims had also proposed Elon Musk's name for the Nobel Peace Prize for ‘free speech’ in December. While speaking with another European Parliament member, he had said, “I propose that Elon Musk receives the Nobel Peace Prize for the next year.”

Norwegian Member of Parliament Nominates Musk for Nobel Prize