Bishnoi Gang Claims Portugal Shop Firing, Authorities Launch Probe

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for a firing incident at a shop in Portugal, marking another instance of the group’s activities extending beyond India.

Gunshots were reported at a tailoring shop in Marinha Grande. No casualties have been confirmed, but the attack caused damage to the premises and alarm among the local community.

Soon after the incident, a video and statement appeared on social media accounts linked to the Bishnoi gang. In the post, members identified as Hari Boxer and Sunil Meena said they carried out the attack. The message alleged that the shop owner exploited Indian migrant workers by withholding wages and confiscating passports. It warned of further violence if such practices continued.

The post reads: Ram Ram to all brothers. Hari Boxer and Sunil Meena take responsibility for the firing at Sukh Jawandha's shop (Av Vitor Gallo 5A, Marinha Grande, Portugal) today. He makes our Indian brothers work and keeps their rightful money. He blackmails them by keeping their passports, that's why we've caught this tailor today. If he doesn't mend his ways in time, we'll shoot him in the chest next time. All our enemies, listen carefully. Fight like men. Those who are trying to harm our brothers with the help of these agents and girls, it will take seven generations of yours to do anything to us. We have a video of your promising boys running away, leaving their slippers behind. And all the agents who are helping them harm our brothers, we have complete information about you and your family. Be prepared, we can knock on your door any time. Spend your last moments with your loved ones, your end is near. Jai Shri Ram. Happy birthday Lawrence Bishnoi boss. #RIP Ankit Bhadhu Sherewala #RIP Anuj Thapan #RIP Sippa Mallan #RIP Shagam Malhotra #Goggi Maan Group #Bhai Sampat Nehra #Aarzoo Bishnoi #Kala Rana #Shubam Lonker #Naresh Abohar #Harman Sandhu #Piyush Piplani #Ravi Rahul #Tyson Bishnoi

Advertisement

This is not the first time the Bishnoi syndicate has been connected to violence in Portugal. In recent months, the gang has claimed responsibility for shootings in Lisbon and Almeirim, targeting rival networks and businesses. Security agencies in India and Europe have been monitoring the group’s activities, noting its use of social media to amplify threats and project influence internationally.

Portuguese police have opened an investigation into the Marinha Grande incident. Officials are working to determine whether the attack was carried out by local associates or coordinated from abroad. Indian authorities are also tracking developments, given the gang’s history of cross-border operations.

Advertisement