'Bishop of Rome Returned to Home of Father': Vatican’s Final Words on Pope Francis

Pope Francis Dies: Pope Francis breathed his last at the age of 88, the Vatican confirmed in a statement this morning. Cardinal Kevin Ferrell, the Vatican camerlengo, made the announcement at 7:35 AM, revealing that the Bishop of Rome had "returned to the home of the Father."

“At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church,” Cardinal Ferrell said in the sombre announcement.

Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Argentina, became the first pope from the Americas and the Southern Hemisphere when he was elected to the papacy in 2013. His leadership was marked by a deep commitment to social justice, interfaith dialogue, and his efforts to modernise the Catholic Church while emphasising simplicity and humility.

Cardinal Ferrell spoke of Pope Francis's enduring impact, highlighting his dedication to living the values of the Gospel. "He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with faithfulness, courage, and universal love, especially for the poorest and most marginalised," he said.

The camerlengo also expressed deep gratitude for Pope Francis's example as a disciple of Jesus Christ. "With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite, merciful love of God, One and Tribune," Cardinal Ferrell added.

Pope Francis's death marks the end of a transformative papacy, one that was defined by a focus on mercy, compassion, and outreach to those on the margins of society. His passing will leave an indelible mark on the Catholic Church and the global community that he served with unwavering dedication.