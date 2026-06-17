Bismillah Chants, Red Room Of Torture, Locked In Dog Cages: Grooming Gang Victims Recount Horrors Of Rape By 'Muslim Pakistani' Men In UK

London: The independent 'Rape Gang Inquiry Report' examining the organised rape and sexual exploitation of minor girls across the United Kingdom (UK) has been made public. The report examines the systematic targeting of vulnerable girls, overwhelmingly White British, by “predominantly Muslim Pakistani gangs” across towns and cities.

The inquiry, led by MP Rupert Lowe, claims that the "overwhelming majority of the rape gang networks consisted entirely of men from Muslim backgrounds – predominantly of Pakistani heritage". It also notes that smaller groups from Somali, Iranian, Syrian, Turkish, and other Muslim origins were also involved in the ghastly crime against women.

The report also mentions that according to the British Newspaper Archive, the first recorded case of specifically Pakistani rape gangs dates back to 1955, when four Bradford-based Pakistanis were charged with raping a 15-year-old girl from Middlesbrough.

Method Of Grooming Girls

According to the report, the gangs typically followed the same process to groom children.

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Girls as young as 11 were initially befriended by a young Muslim man who then treated the young child like an adult and would then start providing them with gifts, alcohol, drugs, and cigarettes. After a few months the girls would then be collected from school gates, care homes, and streets in taxis.

They were taken to houses, flats, restaurants, and hotels where they were raped repeatedly by groups of men, tortured, filmed for blackmail, and told they were “white trash” or “kuffar” who merited punishment. Many became pregnant while still children. Some miscarried under trauma, others endured coerced abortions, and some gave birth to children who were later removed by the state.

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Red Rooms Of Torture

Survivours also recounted “red rooms of torture”.

One of the survivours alleged that she was forced to witness extreme violence that resulted in another girl losing her life. She claimed the perpetrators made it clear that it was a direct consequence of their belief that she had disclosed information to the police.

'They'd Chant 'Bismillah Hir Rahman Nir Rahim' Before Raping Me'

A girl, who was allegedly introduced to older men at the age of 12, said the men used to give her lifts home from school. She claimed the abuse began when she turned 15.

She said that by the age of 16, she had been introduced to many more men and was constantly harassed by them over the phone. Some men would initially appear kind and caring, leading her to believe they were in a relationship, only to lure her into situations where she would be gang-raped.

They used a combination of false kindness, violent abuse, and alcohol to coerce and control her. Cars would stop in the street and demand she get in. She would be raped and then taken to the next abuser. She claims that on some nights she was passed to as many as ten different men, and estimates she was abused by around 100 men in total.

"Before they raped me, they would chant 'Bismillah Hir Rahman Nir Rahim'."

Sex Room At School

The report also mentions that a daughter confided in her mother that there was a sex room in her school. The mother said that when she told the school about it, they "completely shut it down and said she was lying".

Failure Of Institution

According to the report, the institutions of UK categorically failed the victims.

The report alleged that police forces ignored repeated reports, criminalised victims instead of perpetrators, destroyed evidence, and allowed known rapists to walk free on bail.

“Social care services undermined protective parents, placed children in trafficking hubs inside children’s homes, closed cases despite clear indicators of exploitation, and retaliated against whistleblowers. The NHS recorded genital injuries, multiple sexually transmitted infections in children as young as 13, pregnancies caused by rape, and suicide attempts, yet discharged victims back to their abusers without safeguarding referrals or trauma care,” the report read.

It added that schools observed older men collecting girls at the gates, heard disclosures of rape on school premises, and responded by excluding victims rather than protecting them.

“Taxi licensing authorities renewed permits for drivers who formed the logistical backbone of the networks and collapsed in the face of organised protests when basic safety measures were proposed,” the report alleged.