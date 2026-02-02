'Operation Herof': Pakistan Army Soldiers 'Flee In Fear' After BLA Claims Capture Of Nushki Camp | WATCH

New Delhi: After two days of unprecedented fighting, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed to have successfully overran and captured the primary Pakistan Army camp in Nushki.

The development follows a massive, multi-district offensive titled "Operation Herof 2.0," which has left the province in its deadliest state of unrest in decades.

The assault on the Nushki military headquarters reportedly began in the early hours of Saturday, January 31, as part of a synchronized strike across 12 locations in Balochistan, as per reports. BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch issued a statement claiming that their elite "Fateh Squad" breached the camp’s perimeter using suicide bombers before engaging in a 40-hour gunbattle.

Following the BLA’s multi-pronged assault, reports surfaced of Pakistan Army soldiers abandoning their posts and uniforms in a frantic attempt to flee the strategic military camp in Nushki. However, the authenticity of the video could not be verified.

Earlier, Pakistani security forces killed 145 militants in a 40-hour battle launched as a series of coordinated gun and bomb attacks across Balochistan left nearly 50 people dead, the province's chief minister said on Sunday.

Deadliest flare-up

Authorities in the southwestern province are battling one of the deadliest flare-ups in years, as insurgents in the resource-rich province bordering Iran and Afghanistan step up assaults on security forces, civilians and infrastructure.

"In each case, the attackers came in dressed as civilians and indiscriminately targeted ordinary people working in shops," Pakistan's junior interior minister Talal Chaudhry said, adding militants had used civilians as human shields.

145 militants in just 40 hours

Addressing a press conference in Quetta on Sunday, February 1, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti confirmed that security forces had eliminated 145 militants in just 40 hours. He described the counter-operation as the most significant blow to the insurgency in recent history.

"The bodies of 145 terrorists are in our custody. They tried to take our cities hostage, but our forces repelled them with immense bravery," Bugti stated.

Decades-long insurgency

Balochistan, Pakistan's largest and poorest province, has faced a decades-long insurgency led by ethnic Baloch separatists seeking greater autonomy and a larger share of its natural resources.

The group claimed it had killed 84 members of Pakistan's security forces and captured 18 others. Reuters could not independently verify the claim. The military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that two of the attacks involved female perpetrators and militants were increasingly targeting civilians, labourers and low-income communities.

The military said security forces had repelled attempts by militants to seize control of any city or strategic installation.

Current Situation

As of February 2, Balochistan remains under a partial communication blackout. Mobile internet services are suspended in Quetta, Nushki, and Gwadar, while train services across the province have been halted.

Although the military claims to be in the "mopping-up" phase of the operation, residents in Nushki report that tension remains high as security cordons stay in place around the disputed army camp.

The "India" Allegation

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Defense Minister Khawaja Asif have publicly blamed "Indian-sponsored militants" for orchestrating the bloodbath. Islamabad has labeled the attackers as part of "Fitna-al-Hindustan," a term now used by the state to describe alleged cross-border support for Baloch separatists.