Blast in Pakistan’s Lakki Marwat Market: 7 Killed Including Senior ISI and Police Officers, 18 Injured

A massive explosion tore through a crowded market in Pakistan’s Lakki Marwat area on Tuesday, killing at least seven people and injuring around 18 others, according to senior police officials.

Among the dead are a senior ISI officer and two traffic police officers, underscoring the severity of the attack and its impact on both civilians and security personnel. Witnesses described scenes of chaos as emergency responders rushed to evacuate the wounded and secure the blast site.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion, which struck in one of the busiest parts of the market. The injured have been transported to nearby hospitals, where several remain in critical condition.

Security forces have cordoned off the area, and a probe is underway.