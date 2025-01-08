Blinken Says Trump's Push for US to Take Control of Greenland 'Not Going to Happen' | Image: AP

Paris: Outgoing US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is advising the world “not to waste a lot of time” on what President-elect Donald Trump has been saying about Greenland.

Trump made clear again this week that he'd like the semiautonomous territory of Denmark to come under US control and said he would not rule out the use of military force to make that happen.

“We need Greenland for national security purposes,” Trump said.

But Blinken said Wednesday that the incoming president's ambitions are unlikely to amount to anything more than talk.

“The idea expressed about Greenland is obviously not a good one,” the senior US diplomat said during a stop in Paris for meetings.