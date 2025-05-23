'Block Water and We'll Choke You': Pakistan Army Spokesman Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry Mirrors Hafiz Saeed in New Threat to India

In a striking resemblance to terrorist Hafiz Saeed's rhetoric, Pakistan's Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry appeared to threaten India over its recent abeyance of the Indus Water Treaty. Speaking at a public event, the Pakistani military spokesperson was captured in a video saying, “If you block our water, we will choke you”.

His remarks were in reference to the Indian government's decision to suspend the decades-old water-sharing treaty following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, by Pakistan-linked terrorists on April 22.

Chaudhry's violence-encouraging language mirrored Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Saeed, the mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, who is known for his hate speech against India.

In a video doing rounds on social media platform X, Saeed can be heard making similar comments. “If you stop the water, God willing, we will stop your breath, and then blood shall follow in these rivers," he says.

The timing of Saeed's video couldn't be verified independently; however, it appeared to be one of his previous public addresses.

Meanwhile, India has repeatedly said that “blood and water cannot flow together" just like "talk and terror cannot go together”. The government's firm stance against terrorism clearly signals New Delhi is not willing to hold bilateral conversations with Islamabad as long as it continues to support and sponsor cross-border terrorism.

Remarks Spark Online Criticism

Chaudhry's recent remarks against India have sparked a massive criticism online, with many pointing out similarities between his and Saeed's rhetoric. Mariam Solaimankhil, the former Member of Parliament of Afghanistan, wrote on X, "He seems to have copied Lashkar-e-Taiba’s founder Hafiz Saeed word for word 'If India stops the water, we will stop their breath.' I guess the Pakistani military establishment shares a script with recognised terrorists."

Suspension of the Indus Water Treaty