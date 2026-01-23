'Blood-Soaked Bangladesh Being Ruled By Murderous Fascist Yunus': Sheikh Hasina In Rare Public Address After Exile

New Delhi: Bangladesh's ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday made a rare public address since her exile in India. Speaking via audio message at the Foreign Correspondents' Club in New Delhi, Hasina said Bangladesh, which was once a serene and fertile land, has been reduced to a wounded, blood-soaked landscape. Hasina also launched a fierce attack on the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, accusing it of destroying law and order and betraying the spirit of the 1971 Liberation War.

Hasina claimed that violence and insecurity have spread across the country since she was removed from power. In her address, she said Bangladesh was “bleeding” and “on the edge of an abyss,” and accused the interim government of failing to protect citizens or uphold democratic norms.

Calling Muhammad Yunus a “murderous fascist”, Hasina accused Yunus of running an “illegal and violent” regime. “Everywhere one hears only the cries of people struggling to survive amid destruction. A desperate plea for life. Heart-rending screams for relief. The murderous fascist Yunus, a usurer, a money launderer, a plunderer, and a corrupt, power-hungry traitor, has bled our nation dry with his all-consuming paradigms, staining the soul of our motherland,” she added.

Sheikh Hasina resigned from the post of Bangladesh Prime Minister on August 5, 2024 and escaped from her country by taking a helicopter to New Delhi, India. Her resignation came after series of protests against her government on issues including the quota system in Bangladesh. In August 2024, students took out a massive protest in the country, demanding her resignation. The protesters soon broke through the gates of Ganabhaban, the official residence of the Prime Minister of Bangladesh. As the protest escalated, the 78-year-old leader resigned from her post, ending her 15-year-long tenure.

She left Bangladesh in a self-imposed exile and has since been living in a secret safe house in New Delhi.

Developing…

