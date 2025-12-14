'Bloodbath': Man Who Escaped October 7th Hamas Attack Injured in Bondi Beach Shooting

Sydney: After surviving the deadly October 7 Hamas attack in Israel in 2023, a man was injured in another horrific incident, this time in Australia. The Israeli national was among those wounded in a terrorist attack at a Jewish community gathering in Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Sunday, months after he survived the violence in Israel.

The man, who was celebrating the Jewish festival of Hanukkah with his family in Sydney, was hit in the head in the mass shooting.

'It Was Absolute Massacre'

With bandages wrapped on his head, the man spoke to Australia's Nine News, saying, "This is a bloodbath. It was an absolute massacre."

Recalling the 2003 Hamas attack, the man said, “I'd never thought I would see this in Australia, not in my lifetime, on Bondi Beach of all places, this iconic place," he added. He further said, “I saw children falling to the floor, I saw elderly. I saw invalids. It was just blood gushing everywhere.”

Bondi Beach Shooting Declared Terrorist Attack

Police have declared the mass shooting at the popular tourist beach a “terrorist attack”. NSW Premier Chris Minns said the attack aimed to target the Jewish population of Australia. “I can assure the community that it will be met with a massive police and public order response,” he added, saying, “Our heart bleeds for Australia's Jewish community tonight…It is the responsibility of all Australians to wrap their arms around Australia's Jewish community and help them get through this incredibly difficult period.”

Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called the attack a "shocking and distressing" incident.

