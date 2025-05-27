Bloodshed On South Carolina Beach: 10 People Shot During Holiday Weekend Party

Carolina: A tranquil beach town on the South Carolina coast turned into a scene of chaos and bloodshed on Sunday night when a fight broke out after a private boat hosting a holiday weekend party arrived at a dock in Little River. At least ten people were shot, with some in critical condition, in the 9.30 pm incident, the South Carolina authorities said. However, no fatalities have been reported so far.

According to the authorities, the shooting occurred around a dock where private charter boats leave for cruises. The boat, which had been on a three-hour cruise ending at 9 pm, was docked when the incident happened. The detectives are still trying to ascertain exactly where the fight and shooting began.

A flyer online had advertised a party on Sunday night with a DJ on board, but the festivities turned deadly when an argument escalated into violence after the boat docked. Randy Evans, whose 25-year-old son was shot in the ankle and toe, recounted his son's harrowing experience. "The surgery was better than they expected," Evans told The Post and Courier, relieved that his son didn't need pins in his foot or ankle. "He's going to be OK." Evans' son reportedly used his bathing suit as a makeshift tourniquet to help people more severely injured.

The investigation is ongoing, with no arrests made yet. Horry County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward. In a bizarre incident related to the response efforts, a North Myrtle Beach police officer accidentally shot himself in the leg at a marina about 3 miles away and is in stable condition.

The shooting has sent shockwaves in Little River, a fishing village known for its docks and marinas where fishing expeditions, casino boats, and dolphin cruises depart daily.

