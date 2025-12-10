‘Bloodshed to an End’: Zelenskyy Drops Big News on Russia-Ukraine Peace Deal, Says ‘20-Point’ Document Soon

New Delhi: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy indicated that an important breakthrough on ending the Russia-Ukraine war could be just days away, saying “This week may bring news for all of us, and for bringing the bloodshed to an end.” As Kyiv, Washington, and important European allies enter what Downing Street has referred to as a "critical moment" in the peace process, his comments have heightened expectations around the world.

Talks and Key Points of the Peace Plan

Zelenskyy said that discussions on a draft peace proposal to end the war with Russia will take place between his officials and the United States on December 10, this year. The talks coincide with an increase in diplomatic activity, European countries in the "Coalition of the Willing" are scheduled to meet virtually tomorrow, and President Donald Trump discussed Ukraine with the presidents of France, the United Kingdom, and Germany today.

In a detailed post on Telegram, Zelenskyy revealed the most concrete update yet on the peace plan. “We are finalizing work on the 20 points of a fundamental document that could define the parameters for ending the war, and we expect to deliver this document to the United States in the near future following our joint work with President Trump’s team and partners in Europe.” Reiterating his optimism, he added, “This week may bring news for all of us – and for bringing the bloodshed to an end.” He also stressed, “We believe that peace has no alternative.”

According to Zelenskyy, the new peace outline has been reduced to 20 points from the previous 28 after some “obvious anti-Ukrainian points were removed.” However, a crucial sticking point remains, there is still no agreement on giving up territory, something Donald Trump believes is necessary for a settlement, but which Ukraine and Europe have long opposed.

Zelenskyy said he was working “very actively” with European partners to shape the final proposal.

“We are working very productively [with the Coalition of the Willing] to guarantee future security and prevent a recurrence of Russian aggression,” he wrote.

Tensions, Deadlines, and High-Stakes Diplomacy

The peace negotiations have also seen tensions, with US President Donald Trump claiming on Sunday that Zelenskyy “isn't ready” to sign off on a US-authored peace proposal. Following the conclusion of three days of negotiations between US and Ukrainian officials on Saturday, December 6, with the goal of reducing differences on the White House plan, Trump criticised the Ukrainian leader. Trump said Zelenskyy is preventing the negotiations from proceeding.

To be certain, Russian President Vladimir Putin hasn’t publicly voiced approval for the White House plan. In fact, even though the initial draft strongly favored Moscow, Putin stated last week that parts of Trump's proposal were impractical.

Trump has had a hot-and-cold relationship with Zelenskyy since stepping into a second White House term stating that the war was a waste of US taxpayer money. Additionally, he has frequently called on the Ukrainians to give up land to Russia in order to end the conflict, which he claims has now lasted for almost four years and has claimed far too many lives.

His remarks coincide with rumors that Donald Trump has secretly granted Zelenskyy till Christmas to agree to a peace agreement. According to those familiar with the conversation, US peace envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff delivered the ultimatum during a two-hour phone chat last week. In an interview with Politico on Monday, Trump again called European officials "weak" for not reaching a peace deal sooner.

The government acknowledged that the UK Prime Minister discussed the ongoing negotiations with Trump and the leaders of France and Germany, highlighting the current urgency of the process.