Bloody Lips, Burning Khamenei's Photos With Cigarettes: Why Iran Women Are Taking To Streets In Unique Ways

Tehran: A number of women around Iran have launched a series of different unique protests against the oppressive government. From blood on lips to gymnastics on streets, the unique ways of Iranian women's expression of anger against the Islamic regime are going viral on social media.

Among the protests that have garnered global attention on social media is the trend of women lighting cigarettes to burn the photographs of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Under the Islamic regime, smoking is among the various activities that is restricted for women.

Women burning Khamenei's photo with cigarettes | Image: X

‘I’m Not Afraid…'

Another viral video of the protest showed a woman chanting anti-government slogans on the streets of Tehran. The video appeared to show a red coloured liquid, appearing to be blood, coming out of her mouth. The video showed the woman shouting, “I am not afraid. I have been dead for 47 years.”

Woman protesting with ‘bloody’ lips in Iran | Image: X

Sharing the video on social media platform X, Iranian-American journalist Masih Alinejad wrote, "This is the voice of a woman in Iran who is fed up with the Islamic Republic." She added, "47 years ago, the Islamic Republic took our rights and turned a nation into hostages. Today people have nothing left to lose, they rise. Iran is rising."

Another video of the protest showed a girl performing gymnastics on streets. Sharing the video on social media, an X user said, “I love this! A Brave Iranian girl stands up to the Islamic regime and performs gymnastics in public. This is punishable by imprisonment. It's courage like hers that will help FREE IRAN…Soon.”

Girl performing gymnastics on streets of Iran | Image: X

The protest comes amidst rising prices and economic hardships in Iran. It was sparked by a call of action from the country's exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi.

‘Silenced For Years…’

The protest by Iranian women garnered support online, with people noting that women have been silenced in Iran for years through oppression, mandatory veiling and violence. Several wrote comments like, “All eyes on Iran” and “Free Iran”. A netizen said, "The resilience and determination of Iranian women is truly inspiring. Their voices will not be silenced!"

Mahsa Amini's Death

A widespread protest broke out in Iran in 2022 following the death of a woman named Mahsa Amini. The 22-year-old woman was arrested in a case of religious morality policing for not wearing hijab 'properly'. It was claimed that she collapsed in a detention centre. Later, a UN report revealed that Amini suffered physical trauma during custody and her death was a result of beatings.

Following her death, women demonstrated across Iran. Several female burnt their headscarves in public, while many cut off their hair in protest against the oppressive regime. During the protest, journalist Masih Alinejad had said, “From the age of seven, if we don't cover our hair we won't be able to go to school or get a job. We are fed up with this gender apartheid regime.”