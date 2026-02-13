BNP Secures Two-Third Majority In Bangladesh Elections, Tarique Rahman Set To Become New Prime Minister

New Delhi: The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) won an overwhelming two-thirds majority on Friday in general elections, a result expected to bring stability after months of tumult following the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a Gen Z-led uprising in 2024.

What Latest count shows

Latest counts in a vote seen as the South Asian nation's first truly competitive election in years gave the BNP and its allies at least 212 of the 299 seats up for grabs, stated news reports.

The opposition Jamaat-e-Islami and its allies won 70 seats in the Jatiya Sangsad, or House of the Nation.

The Election Commission put the BNP at 181 seats, the Jamaat-e-Islami at 61 and others at 7, with full official results not expected before noon (0600 GMT) on Friday.

Advertisement

The BNP, which returns to power after 20 years, thanked the people soon and called for special prayers on Friday for the nation and its people.

The Landslide Mandate

The National Citizen Party (NCP), led by youth activists who played a key role in toppling Hasina and was a part of the Jamaat-led alliance, won just five of the 30 seats it contested.

Advertisement

A clear outcome had been seen as key for stability in the Muslim-majority nation of 175 million after months of deadly anti-Hasina unrest disrupted everyday life and industries such as garments, in the export of which Bangladesh is No.2 globally.

In a post on X, the BNP Media cell, meanwhile, said in the early hours of Friday, “The Bangladesh Nationalist Party-BNP is set to form the government after winning the majority of seats.”

Transition from interim administration

This election marks a transition from the interim administration that has governed since the collapse of the Awami League regime in August 2024. While the BNP has declared its win, a formal announcement from the Election Commission is still pending."

Multiple media outlets indicated in the early hours of Friday that the Election Commission is expected to officially declare the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) the winner of the general elections.

Who will be PM?

BNP leader Tarique Rahman is widely expected to be sworn in as prime minister. The son of the party's founder, former president Ziaur Rahman, he returned in December to the capital, Dhaka, from 18 years abroad.

Rahman in the meantime has won the Bogura-6 and Dhaka-17 constituencies with a landslide margin, local media reports show.

In its manifesto, the BNP promised to prioritise job creation, protect low-income and marginal households and ensure fair prices to farmers.

Head-to-head battle

The election is widely regarded as a head-to-head battle between the BNP and its erstwhile ally, Jamaat-e-Islami. This shift in the political landscape follows the exclusion of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League, which was barred from participating in the polls.

July National Charter

The ballot for the 13th parliamentary elections featured a simultaneous referendum on the July National Charter, a comprehensive 84-point reform package aimed at restructuring the country's governance.

This dual-voting process required citizens to elect their representatives while also deciding on the implementation of these extensive constitutional and administrative changes.

BNP's last term

The BNP last held office from 2001 to 2006, during which time Jamaat-e-Islami served as a pivotal coalition partner, with two of its senior leaders holding ministerial portfolios in the cabinet.

Jamaat-e-Islami has voiced serious concerns over the election's integrity, alleging 'abnormal delays' in result processing and 'outright tampering.'

In a formal statement, the party warned that it would not hesitate to launch a massive political movement if it believes the public’s true mandate has been 'snatched away' through manipulation.

While the party has reportedly conceded defeat in several seats, its leadership, and its allies in the National Citizen Party (NCP), continue to demand an audit of specific constituencies where they claim foul play occurred.

Overwhelming support for referendum

People in Bangladesh who, along with general elections had voted for a referendum in the country have expressed their support for constitutional reforms, as per local media outlets.

The 13th parliamentary elections was held yesterday alongside a referendum on the implementation of a 84-point reform package known as the '"July Charter" a document born out of the 2024 uprising that proposes sweeping constitutional reforms in order to save the country from future authoritarian rule.

According to the Daily Star, the referendum in Bangladesh saw an overwhelming YES, with 65.3% (27,00,844) of votes in favour.

Bangladesh Election Commissioner Expresses Gratitude

Addressing a press conference, Bangladesh Election Commissioner Abul Fazal Md. Sanaullah said, “I thank all political leaders, media representatives, observers, security personnel, and everyone involved for their role in this historic election on 13 February.”

“On behalf of the Election Commission, I express our sincere gratitude. Our only commitment was to ensure a transparent and impartial election through strict enforcement of the law. We treated this responsibility as a sacred trust and completed it successfully,” he added.

PM Modi lauds Rahman