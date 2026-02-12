BNP Enjoys Comfortable Lead Over Jamaat In Bangladesh's First Poll Since July 2024 Uprising

New Delhi: Bangladesh, India's long-standing friendly neighbour for decades, with whom our relationship has soured in recent times, went to polls this Thursday. As per latest trends, the two frontrunners in this election, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the Jamaat-e-Islami, are in close contest with each other, with the BNP winning 18 seats and the Jamaat winning 5.

According to the latest reports from Desh Rupantor, in the nation's capital, Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman is leading with 41,390 votes at the Dhaka-15 seat. BNP candidate Shafiqul Islam Khan, who is Rahman's closest candidate has secured 30,326 votes.

Shafiqur Rahman mentioned that his party would accept the results, regardless of what others opine on it. "If voting continues the way it has so far, and if there is no major interference, then whether others accept the results or not, we will accept it, In sha Allah," he was quoted as saying by several publications.

Meanwhile, BNP Chief Tarique Rahman is leading in both the seats he contested. As per latest trends, he has received 60,215 votes in Dhaka-17, as well as getting 37,465 votes in Bogura-6.

Independent candidate Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, defeated the Jamaat's Md Ramzan Ali and the BNP's Syed Ehsanul Huda at Kishoreganj-5.

Voting concluded at 4:30 pm, and the voter turnout reached 47.91% till 2 pm. What makes this election unique is that, two formidable leaders who have shaped the nation's politics ever since its birth since 197, Begum Khaleda Zia and Sheikh Hasina, are both absent from the nation's political landscape.

The election is also significant because it is being conducted after the July Uprising 2024, when Sheikh Hasina was ousted from power, with the nation's Chief Advisor calling the polls “the beginning of an unprecedented journey toward a new Bangladesh.”

The nation also cast their votes on a referendum on the July Charter, through which the next government that comes to power will be able to bring about substantial changes to the Constitution and bring about alterations in its democratic institutions.

According to various political observers, both the parties, the BNP, which is now headed by Zia's son Tarique Rahman, and the Jamaat-e-Islami, have publicly stated that they seek good relations with India, however, on equal terms. Both parties have sought the return of Sheikh Hasina, who has taken refuge in India, which New Delhi has so far denied, making it a bone of contention between the two nations.