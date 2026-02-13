BNP Sweeps Bangladesh Polls with 209 Seats, Secures Absolute Majority

New Delhi: Bangladesh has entered a new political chapter as the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secured a sweeping victory in the 13th National Parliament election. The Election Commission announced results for 297 constituencies, confirming that BNP alone won 209 seats, giving it an absolute majority and the mandate to form the next government. Together with its allies, BNP’s tally rises to 212 seats, cementing its dominance in a contest that reshaped the nation’s political landscape.

The outcome marks the end of nearly two decades of Awami League dominance. The Awami League, barred from political activity, did not participate in the polls, leaving the field open for BNP and its coalition partners. This absence created a dramatic shift, with voters turning decisively toward BNP and its allies, signaling both a rejection of the old order and an embrace of new leadership.

The Election Commission’s Secretary Akhtar Ahmed confirmed that announcements for Chittagong‑2 and Chittagong‑4 constituencies have been deferred, while one earlier result was postponed. Despite these pending seats, the BNP’s majority is already secure.

According to the detailed breakdown, Jamaat‑e‑Islami won 68 seats, while smaller parties such as the Jatiya Nagorik Party, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis, Khelafat Majlis, Bangladesh Jatiya Party (BJP), Gana Sanghati Andolon, and Gana Adhikar Parishad each secured between one and six seats. Islami Andolan Bangladesh claimed one seat, and independent candidates won seven.

Voter turnout stood at 60.26 percent, with more than 48 million “yes” votes and 22 million “no” votes cast. The figures reflect a strong level of public engagement despite the absence of the Awami League, underscoring the electorate’s determination to shape the country’s future.

Observers note that BNP’s victory is not only numerical but symbolic. It represents a post‑uprising transition, where the electorate responded to the exclusion of the Awami League by consolidating support behind BNP. The party’s ability to secure such a commanding majority without coalition dependence positions it to govern with confidence, though its allies in the 11‑party bloc will remain influential in parliamentary debates.

