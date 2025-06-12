Boeing, Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau India And British Authorities, to Probe Ahmedabad-London Plane Crash

On June 12, 2025, a catastrophic plane crash in Ahmedabad, India, claimed at least 240 lives and left India in mourning. Air India Flight 171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner bound for London Gatwick, crashed shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, plunging into a hostel for medical students. This devastating incident has triggered a multinational investigation involving India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), and the U.K. Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB). As authorities work to uncover the cause of the tragedy, the focus remains on supporting the victims’ families and piecing together the events leading to the crash.

A Devastating Crash in Ahmedabad

Air India Flight 171 took off at 1:38 p.m. local time, carrying 242 passengers and crew members, including 169 Indian nationals, 53 British citizens, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian. Among the passengers was former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. Just seconds after takeoff, the plane issued a mayday call, signaling an emergency, before losing contact with air traffic control.

CCTV footage captured the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner struggling to gain altitude, reaching only 625 feet before plummeting into a medical college hostel in the Meghaninagar area, sparking a massive fireball. The crash site was littered with charred debris and personal belongings.

Local police official Vidhi Chaudhary reported that medical students in the hostel were among the victims, with many bodies “charred beyond recognition.” Gujarat civil official Dhananjay Dwivedi confirmed that DNA testing is underway to identify the deceased, as the intensity of the fire has made visual identification nearly impossible.

International Response and Investigation

The crash, involving a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, has prompted a robust international response. India’s AAIB is leading the investigation, as mandated by the United Nations International Civil Aviation Organization’s Annex 13 protocol, which designates the country where the crash occurred as the primary investigator. Boeing, the U.S.-based manufacturer of the aircraft, has pledged full cooperation.



Boeing President and CEO Kelly Ortberg stated, “Our deepest condolences go out to the loved ones of the passengers and crew on board Air India Flight 171, as well as everyone affected in Ahmedabad. I have spoken with Air India Chairman N. Chandrasekaran to offer our full support, and a Boeing team stands ready to support the investigation led by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau.”