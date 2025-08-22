Boeing Close To $50 Billion Deal For 500 Jets With China, Signalling Easing Trade Tensions With US

The global aviation industry is expected to witness a big deal as Boeing, a United States aviation company, is reportedly nearing a massive agreement with China to sell up to 500 aircraft, valued at tens of billions of dollars. The development is crucial amidst intense trade tensions between the two countries, following Donald Trump's substantial tariff threats. The possible deal, marking a major breakthrough for Boeing in the Chinese market, is seen as a key component of a wider trade agreement between the US and China.

The agreement, contingent on the US and China defusing trade hostilities, would be the culmination of long-running and sometimes contentious negotiations between the two nations. The Chinese officials have begun consulting domestic airlines about their requirements for Boeing jets, with talks centred on the 737 Max series of aircraft, according to reports by Bloomberg, suggesting that Beijing is laying the groundwork for a major order, possibly as part of a broader trade agreement that would benefit both US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping.

Deal Will Strengthen Boeing's Position In China

Boeing's presence in the Chinese domestic market is substantial, with the 737-800 being the stand-out performer. However, Airbus is the major leader in the market, with its A320-200 aircraft accounting for a large share of flights. The expected deal would not only boost Boeing's sales but also strengthen its position in the Chinese market.

The deal would have larger effects for Boeing, the global aviation industry and China. It is likely to showcase the US plane maker's ability to compete with Airbus in the world's second-largest aviation market. Moreover, it would provide a big boost to Boeing's sales and revenue, altering the dynamics of the global aviation industry.

Boeing Reviving Sales In the World's Second-Largest Aviation Market

After years of sluggish sales, Boeing is set to make a big comeback in China, a market that has been dominated by Airbus in recent years. The expected order, which would be China's first major purchase of Boeing jets since US President Donald Trump's visit in 2017, could help Boeing narrow the gap with its European rival.

The deal's success hinges on the US and China defusing trade tensions, which have impacted Boeing's sales and deliveries in the Chinese market. The two nations have been engaged in discussions to lower tariffs and reach a long-term trade agreement. An expected meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in late October could provide an opportunity to finalise the deal.

China's Commercial Fleet Expected To More Than Double

The deal would secure valuable aircraft delivery slots that are hard to come by at both Boeing and Airbus, which are largely sold out into the 2030s. China's commercial fleet is expected to more than double to 9755 aircraft over the next 20 years, far exceeding the production capacity of China's homegrown plane maker Comac. Boeing's last Chinese deal was announced in November 2017 during Trump's first state visit to China, with orders and commitments for 300 single-aisle and twin-aisle planes valued at $37 billion.

The analysts asserted that Boeing's efforts in China have been impacted by a leadership void, with Alvin Liu, its top executive in China, leaving the company in recent weeks. Carol Shen has been named interim president of Boeing China, according to people familiar with the matter. Meanwhile, Boeing declined to comment on any possible deal or management changes.